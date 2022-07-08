St Andrew's Church of Scotland to close after 182 years of worship
St Andrew's Church of Scotland in Gibraltar will close in December, marking the end a history of worship that spans nearly two centuries. Reverend Ewen Maclean will be the last minister to tend and care for the Church of Scotland’s congregation on the Rock when St Andrew’s closes its doors on December 31 this year....
