Fri 7th Feb, 2025

Local News

St Andrew’s to become hub for multi-faith dialogue and understanding

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
7th February 2025

St Andrew’s church is to be given a new lease of life as a hub for multi-faith dialogue and learning, reflecting Gibraltar’s long history as a city where different religions and cultures have coexisted peacefully for centuries. The church, a historical landmark in the heart of town built in 1854, will become The Rock Sanctuary...

