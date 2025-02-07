St Andrew’s to become hub for multi-faith dialogue and understanding
St Andrew’s church is to be given a new lease of life as a hub for multi-faith dialogue and learning, reflecting Gibraltar’s long history as a city where different religions and cultures have coexisted peacefully for centuries. The church, a historical landmark in the heart of town built in 1854, will become The Rock Sanctuary...
