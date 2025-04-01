St. Anne’s Upper Primary School Year 6 participates in World Maths Day

Year 6 pupils at St. Anne’s Upper Primary School took part in World Maths Day on March 26, competing in real-time maths challenges against students from around the world.

In the lead-up to the event, pupils explored the significance of World Maths Day and took part in various activities designed to enhance problem-solving skills and mathematical fluency.

Teacher Miss Garro said: “I wanted the children to take part in World Maths Day to make maths fun, exciting and interactive. Competing with pupils worldwide boosts their confidence and shows them that maths is more than just numbers; it’s about problem-solving and real-world skills.”

On the day, pupils engaged in fast-paced mental maths games, tackling problem-solving questions under timed conditions.

A Year 6 pupil said: “I enjoyed it very much and thought it was a nice break from doing written work; it got my competitive spirit up, and it was different to what we usually do.”

The Head of Maths, Mr Gonzalez, said: “When Miss Garro approached me with this idea, I was immediately on board. Anything that sparks the children’s interest in the subject, engages them, and adds a competitive edge is beneficial for fostering ongoing interest and curiosity in the fundamental life skill of maths.”