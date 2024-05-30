Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 30th May, 2024

St Bernard’s creates school newspaper

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
30th May 2024

Pupils at St Bernard’s Upper Primary School have created a school newspaper and learnt about journalism.

The newspaper was created by the school and the pupils were able to gain an insight in how newspapers work from the Chronicle and the Gibraltar Chronicle Printing.

The project was organised by teacher Elaine D’amato and saw youngsters write articles based on news around the school.

The children have written about school events and initiatives such as their netball competition, maths day, a new gardening club, the retirement of Head Teacher Ms Holmes and the ‘Park 2 Park’ project.

The Chronicle delivered a presentation to students giving an insight on the typical daily lives of journalists and photographers.

Features Editor Gabriella Peralta, Reporter Eyleen Gomez and Photographer Johnny Bugeja spoke to the students about covering events and key moments in Gibraltar’s history.

The pupils were impressed by Mr Bugeja’s camera and his massive Canon 400mm f/2.8 lens, an ultra-high-performance lens, which he uses for tight zooms and wildlife photography on his days off.
Each of them clamoured for a chance to try the camera out for themselves.

In the meantime, they also saw editions dating back to 1941, the Chronicle’s special Queen Elizabeth II edition released after her passing and a couple 2014 newspapers from the year the youngsters were born.

A few days later, the pupils toured Gibraltar Chronicle Printing to catch a glimpse of the behind the scenes of how newspapers are printed.

