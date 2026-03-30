St Bernard’s Lower Primary School marks Science Week with hands-on learning

St Bernard’s Lower Primary School held its annual Science Week frecently, with pupils from Nursery to Year 2 taking part in a range of activities aimed at promoting scientific curiosity and inquiry.

The initiative focused on encouraging children to think like scientists by asking questions, investigating ideas and challenging stereotypes about who can work in science.

Throughout the week, pupils took part in hands-on activities designed to show that science is accessible, creative and open to everyone.

Science Week also incorporated a cross-curricular approach, linking science with maths and literacy. Year 2 pupils carried out experiments inspired by George’s Marvellous Medicine by Roald Dahl, exploring mixtures, ingredients and the importance of testing ideas safely.

The programme included collaboration with Bayside School and Westside School. Year 2 pupils visited Westside School, where they were introduced to a science laboratory environment and learned about different types of equipment used in experiments.

During the visit, pupils took part in practical activities including chromatography, using microscopes to observe specimens, and working with a Bunsen burner under supervision. They also observed a chemical reaction that produced a loud bang and a firework-style display.

At St Bernard’s, pupils attended a whole-school assembly led by Ms Rowbottom from Bayside School, who delivered a series of demonstrations. These included the “elephant toothpaste” experiment, an explanation of how the body’s organs function, and a demonstration showing how to create a rocket.

The school said Science Week provided an opportunity for pupils to explore scientific ideas in an engaging and memorable way, supported by partnerships with local secondary schools.

St Bernard’s Lower Primary School thanked Bayside School and Westside School for their continued support in delivering the initiative.