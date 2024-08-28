St Joseph claims first three points of the season with win over College 1975

St Joseph 4-0 College 1975

Victoria Stadium, 6 PM – St Joseph kicked off their league campaign with an emphatic 4-0 victory over College 1975 in sticky, hot conditions, with a slight breeze offering minimal respite. The win marks St Joseph’s first three points of the season, following their recent success in the Pepe Reyes Cup, where they claimed their first trophy in 12 years by defeating Lincoln Red Imps.

College 1975 entered the match on the back of a surprising season-opening win against Manchester 62, raising questions about whether this season could mark a turnaround for the team that finished at the foot of the table last year. St Joseph, under the leadership of Adam Paz, were playing their first league match of the season, buoyed by their recent cup triumph. Paz has brought renewed confidence to the team, positioning them as serious contenders, having already beaten Lincoln Red Imps and Bruno Magpies.

The match was played before a sparse crowd of around 100-150 spectators, a far cry from the more robust attendances seen in past seasons. The lack of a television rights deal has further limited the league’s exposure.

First Half

From the opening whistle, St Joseph asserted their dominance, pinning College 1975 in their own half. Within just two minutes, St Joseph hit the post and had a shot blocked, signaling their intent early. College 1975, struggling to string together passes, found themselves under pressure, with controversy striking early as the referee missed an elbow off the ball just feet behind him.

St Joseph faced a packed College 1975 defense, with nine players guarding the penalty area, forcing the blues, donning a dark blue strip, to slow the pace and try to pull their opponents out of position. College 1975 managed a rare shot at goal after being awarded a free kick from a naive foul, but it posed little threat.

It wasn’t until the 12th minute that St Joseph broke the deadlock. After an impressive individual effort saw a player dribble past four defenders, the ball was cut back from the byline and slotted in at the far post, giving St Joseph the lead they had been searching for and easing the pressure.

College 1975’s only notable threat came from the ever-active Caetano, who was constantly moving between midfield and the front line but lacked the support and service needed to make a significant impact. Meanwhile, St Joseph played with confidence, moving the ball comfortably and waiting for defensive errors to exploit.

St Joseph’s number 7 forced a good save from the College 1975 keeper with a half-volley aimed at the far post. Although the resulting corner was well cleared, the pressure was mounting. A water break was allowed after 24 minutes, despite the temperature being slightly below the required 27-29 degrees.

Captain Barnett led St Joseph as they continued to dominate possession. As College 1975’s players began to tire from chasing the ball, gaps started to appear, but St Joseph was slow to capitalize, sticking to their short-passing game.

Tensions flared when Caetano pushed Walker from behind, prompting a heated reaction that required intervention. Moments later, a challenge on the edge of the box further rattled St Joseph, with executives from the stands urging calm as College 1975 began to gain ground.

St Joseph restored control with a beautifully delivered corner that was met with a skillful header, sending the ball over everyone and bouncing off the post for their second goal, just ten minutes before halftime.

he 37th minute saw St Joseph earn a free kick on the edge of the box. Number 10 curled the ball into the middle, but the resulting header went across the goal without finding the back of the net. The game turned physical, with Caetano receiving a straight red card for retaliating against Bautista after a rough challenge, reducing College 1975 to ten men. They immediately made a substitution, with number 17 coming on to fill Caetano’s role.

College 1975 nearly grabbed a goal in the 42nd minute when a wayward back pass forced Banda to sprint back and clear the ball off the line, conceding a corner in the process. Just before halftime, a speculative shot from Alvaro sailed over the bar. The half ended with St Joseph holding a comfortable 2-0 lead and a numerical advantage.

Second Half

St Joseph started the second half strongly, searching for a third goal. However, a resilient display by College 1975 kept their green and white wall intact, frustrating the blues. Despite their efforts, St Joseph struggled to break through until the final ten minutes.

College 1975 conceded a penalty, which Juanfri calmly converted to make it 3-0. With the game slipping away, College 1975, worn out from playing with ten men, conceded a fourth goal, courtesy of Facu.

St Joseph secured their first three points of the season with a deserved 4-0 victory, overcoming a resilient but ultimately outclassed College 1975 side. The scoreline, far from flattering, reflected St Joseph’s dominance, as they were denied on several occasions throughout the match.