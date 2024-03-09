St Joseph climb back to the top of the table

St Joseph 1-0 Europa Point

St. Joseph faced Europa Point on Saturday, the only side that had beaten them this season before this weekend. Having learned from their defeat earlier in the season, St. Joseph did not take their opponents lightly. Their defeat at the hands of Europa Point was one of the key reasons their two victories against Lincoln Red Imps had not been enough to pull them clear from the latter.

Although St. Joseph had Europa Point penned into their own half for the first quarter of an hour, the blues did not see many opportunities. St. Joseph needed the three points to regain the top spot in the table. Europa Point, who have done well this season, could ill afford to drop points as the battle to be within the top six heated up in the final matches of the second round.

Europa Point started to gain some ground moving forward. However, a wasted free kick which was easily collected by Banda did not cause too much concern for St. Joseph’s defense. St. Joseph also had their chances through a free kick but were also to waste their chance. Europa Point containing St. Joseph’s well.

The deadlock was broken in the 24th minute with a floated cross to the far post headed in at close range for the first goal for St. Joseph, Jayce Olivero putting his name on the scoresheet. St. Joseph went into the halftime break protecting their lead, also with numerical superiority as Europa Point saw a sending off for a second bookable offense.

Europa Point, who needed to secure points, tried to take the game to their opponents. However, facing what has been one of the best defenses in the league this season, Europa Point did not get too many chances as they looked for a pathway for an equalizer into the second half.

Europa Point’s closest attempt was a long distant punt that nearly caught Banda off his lines. However, with a soggy pitch to contend with, the ball bounced nicely for Banda to track back and collect comfortably after an initial scare. Europa Point continued to be a threat whilst St. Joseph themselves were not creating chances to add to their tally which would secure them the points.

St. Joseph dominated the final ten minutes’ possession but risked with Europa Point counter attacks. Even though playing with fewer men after a second sending off, Europa Point held tight and still managed to threaten St. Joseph in the final minutes. St. Joseph did have a strike at goal on the 90th minute pushed to corner by Europa Point keeper. However, a fast clearance forced St. Joseph to backtrack. What should have been an easy win for St. Joseph, became another worrying final minutes.