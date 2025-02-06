St Joseph cruise into Rock Cup quarter finals

It was one-way traffic from kickoff, culminating in St Joseph scoring within the first ten minutes of play.

College 1975 did not get their first chance to attack St Joseph’s goal until after the first quarter of an hour. By this time, St Joseph were already in the lead and dominating possession, slowing the tempo to a more comfortable pace with less urgency.

This third first-round Rock Cup match highlighted the stark differences between the league’s top teams and those struggling in the bottom half.

For St Joseph—now looking increasingly certain to finish in the top two and even challenge for the title if they maintained momentum—the Rock Cup served as both a safeguard for European qualification and a chance to further assert their dominance.

For their opponents, College 1975, the Rock Cup represented their last opportunity to push for a place in Europe.

Their hopes took another blow in the 23rd minute when St Joseph struck for a second time.

Less than a minute later, the College 1975 goalkeeper made a crucial block to deny St Joseph a third after they broke through the middle.

Valades was called into action again in the 29th minute, making a vital goalline save when a third goal for the Blues looked inevitable.

College 1975 did well to slow down St Joseph’s momentum and momentarily ease the pressure on their defense during the latter part of the first half.

After being forced to play deep inside their own half for around ten minutes, St Joseph pushed forward again as the first half neared its end.

With a two-goal lead, St Joseph were firmly in control. The pressure mounted on College 1975, who could not afford to concede a third if they wanted to keep any hope of a comeback alive.

College 1975 had everything to do in the second half but found themselves facing much of the same challenges as before.

However, it was an entirely different story in the latter stages of the match, as St Joseph cruised to a 5-0 victory, adding three more goals.

Valiant as they were, College 1975 simply had no response to a dominant St Joseph side, who now look poised to compete for both the league and cup double. Their place in European football seems increasingly secure as they advance to the quarter-finals and stand alongside Lincoln Red Imps at the top of the table.