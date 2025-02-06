Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 6th Feb, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

St Joseph cruise into Rock Cup quarter finals

By Stephen Ignacio
6th February 2025

It was one-way traffic from kickoff, culminating in St Joseph scoring within the first ten minutes of play.
College 1975 did not get their first chance to attack St Joseph’s goal until after the first quarter of an hour. By this time, St Joseph were already in the lead and dominating possession, slowing the tempo to a more comfortable pace with less urgency.
This third first-round Rock Cup match highlighted the stark differences between the league’s top teams and those struggling in the bottom half.
For St Joseph—now looking increasingly certain to finish in the top two and even challenge for the title if they maintained momentum—the Rock Cup served as both a safeguard for European qualification and a chance to further assert their dominance.
For their opponents, College 1975, the Rock Cup represented their last opportunity to push for a place in Europe.
Their hopes took another blow in the 23rd minute when St Joseph struck for a second time.
Less than a minute later, the College 1975 goalkeeper made a crucial block to deny St Joseph a third after they broke through the middle.
Valades was called into action again in the 29th minute, making a vital goalline save when a third goal for the Blues looked inevitable.
College 1975 did well to slow down St Joseph’s momentum and momentarily ease the pressure on their defense during the latter part of the first half.
After being forced to play deep inside their own half for around ten minutes, St Joseph pushed forward again as the first half neared its end.
With a two-goal lead, St Joseph were firmly in control. The pressure mounted on College 1975, who could not afford to concede a third if they wanted to keep any hope of a comeback alive.
College 1975 had everything to do in the second half but found themselves facing much of the same challenges as before.
However, it was an entirely different story in the latter stages of the match, as St Joseph cruised to a 5-0 victory, adding three more goals.
Valiant as they were, College 1975 simply had no response to a dominant St Joseph side, who now look poised to compete for both the league and cup double. Their place in European football seems increasingly secure as they advance to the quarter-finals and stand alongside Lincoln Red Imps at the top of the table.

Most Read

Brexit

Gib treaty negotiators ‘are agreed we’re going to get this deal’, Albares says

Tue 4th Feb, 2025

Local News

MoD highlights Gib’s ‘key’ role in evidence to Commons committee

Wed 5th Feb, 2025

Local News

Revamped WWII tunnels unveiled

Sun 2nd Feb, 2025

Local News

Supreme Court Trial of former senior RGP officer begins

Tue 4th Feb, 2025

Local News

RGP stolen bicycle appeal

Wed 5th Feb, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th February 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Eight goal thriller as Manchester 62 have to battle it out against League in Rock Cup

6th February 2025

Sports
Bruno punched through to QF

6th February 2025

Sports
Big upset as Europa gets knocked out of Rock Cup by Mons Calpe

6th February 2025

Sports
Basketball Round Up

6th February 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025