Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 15th Jan, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

St Joseph cruise to a 6-0 win against Europa Point

By Stephen Ignacio
15th January 2022

St Joseph 6-o Europa Point St Joseph’s future might have looked just as unclear as the hazy mist finding its way over the Victoria Stadium as they kicked off their match against Europa Point. However, with the bulk of their first eleven and bench still intact, contrasting to reports of mass departure of local players,...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Lateral Flow Tests available in pharmacies

Fri 14th Jan, 2022

Local News

New People editor apologises ‘unreservedly’ amid uproar over use of R-word

Fri 14th Jan, 2022

Local News

Plans for Line Wall Road refurbishment and apartments filed

Thu 13th Jan, 2022

Local News

Oil fire sets Ocean Village restaurant ablaze

Wed 12th Jan, 2022

Local News

Gibraltar records highest new Covid cases since pandemic began

Thu 6th Jan, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th January 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Europa grab comfortable points against Mons Calpe

15th January 2022

Sports
Campions defeated by Ireland in Wales Quad Series after another bad start hampers them

15th January 2022

Sports
Glacis United secured a place in top six with victory against Lynx

14th January 2022

Sports
Gibraltar netball suffer for mistakes in first quarter against Isle of Man

14th January 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022