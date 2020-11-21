St Joseph deal Manchester 62 serious blow with 11-0 scoreline
St Joseph (6) 11-0 (0) Manchester 62 It was nearly a dream start for Manchester 62 against last season’s second placed St Joseph. Within the first three minutes Robert Montovio had a chance at goal only to see his early chance go over the bar. After that the eighty-seven minutes that followed became more of...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here