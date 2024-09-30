Manchester 62 1

St Joseph 1

If there had been any doubt as to whether St Joseph were still a force to be reckoned with they were to demonstrate it from early on. However, this was a match in which St Joseph also were to learn hard lessons giving away a lead and dropping crucial points in the last breathes of the match. The final attempt at goal securing Manchester 62 with a point from a match they had not looked at getting anything from.

The blue and whites of St Joseph had started with all guns blazing and dominated most of the match.

A short corner taken by St. Joseph in the fifth minute was flicked back and went just over the crossbar.

Seven minutes later, a defensive mistake allowed the Central Africa keeper to be tested. Manchester defended deep at times, forced to clear their goalmouth as St. Joseph exerted their dominance.

In the 17th minute, St. Joseph’s pressure paid off. A ball was sent into the top left of the six-yard box across the goal, tapped in by Juanfri, beating the Manchester 62 keeper.

St. Joseph continued to probe Manchester's defense immediately after the goal, giving them little breathing space.

In the 24th minute, Ocran made a great run and slipped the ball back, but his shot was blocked by defender Banda, who looked beaten. Despite defending for much of the first 24 minutes, Manchester showed they were still a threat.

Slowly, Manchester began to gain ground, pushing St. Joseph back with runs down the flanks.

In the 28th minute, a corner played short and then chipped across the goalmouth saw Manchester come close, but no one was there to finish at the back.

St. Joseph’s offensive momentum was being reduced as Manchester gained confidence and stretched the game in search of an equalizer.

In the 31st minute, after some solid possession, Manchester earned a free kick at the far top right of the penalty area. Chipolina swung it in, but Banda was forced to punch clear.

The tables had momentarily turned, with Manchester now driving the game offensively. However, solid defending by St. Joseph kept the opportunities limited. St. Joseph settled back, slowing the pace and protecting possession with short passes.

A free kick from the left wing in the 34th minute saw Walker send in a curling ball that posed little threat. However, Manchester failed to clear their lines properly, allowing St. Joseph to come at them again.

Content to build slowly, St. Joseph forced Manchester into their own half. A long-distance strike in the 39th minute forced the keeper to punch clear over the bar as the ball dipped behind him.

Manchester had to defend against two further corners and a number of goalmouth dangers before the first half came to a close.

Claims for penalties at both ends were ignored: the first for St. Joseph when one of their players tripped after the ball was taken from him, and the second for Manchester when Ocran fell trying to wriggle between two St. Joseph defenders, again with the officials waving play on.

The second half saw St. Joseph create the first two opportunities within the opening moments.

Manchester 62 took a little time to warm up but, once they did, they started to make advances into St. Joseph’s half. It was a tight encounter with action at both ends.

A head collision between Chipolina and Alvarez raised some concerns. Chipolina's headgear did not prevent him from receiving a hit to the face, requiring treatment on the sidelines. This left Manchester 62 a man short on the field for several minutes, giving St. Joseph a momentary advantage.

The Manchester keeper did well to block a through ball down the left. Manchester 62 had their moments of good possession but lacked the finishing touch to trouble Banda’s goal.

Entering the match having conceded just once in four games, St. Joseph looked solid in defense, remaining untroubled by Manchester’s surges, especially in the second half.

Whenever Manchester came close to St. Joseph's final third, the Blues defended quickly in numbers. Their disciplined display, where the team worked hard across the field, marked the biggest difference between the two sides. St. Joseph appeared more confident as a whole, while Manchester 62 seemed to rely on a single runner upfront.

With seven minutes of injury time given, St. Joseph fans could be forgiven for calling out to their team to push for another goal. Although they showcased the defensive strength they were known for—one that had kept them in the top three since they started playing in Europe—the solitary goal was not enough.

In the dying moments, with ten minutes of injury time played, Manchester 62 struck a blow with a late volley that beat Banda. This last attempt at goal proved to be St. Joseph’s downfall, costing them two crucial points. The Blues maintained a similar record to Europa, who had also dropped two points but remained unbeaten.