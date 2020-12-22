St Joseph head into 2021 as leaders
St Joseph head into the new year knowing that they are at the top of the league joint in points with Europa and three points ahead of Lincoln Red Imps and six away from `lynx. A convincing 3-0 victory against Bruno Magpies highlighted St Josephâ€™s continued strength this season even though their squad choices were...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here