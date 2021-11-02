Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

St Joseph intermediate beaten by Manchester 62

By Stephen Ignacio
2nd November 2021

A depleted St Joseph Intermediate squad with just two players on the bench and few of the senior players among its Intermediate side was convinced beaten by a Manchester 62 intermediate side on Sunday.
The latter with a number of its first team players on the field were to put five past St Joseph’s with the blues responding with a solitary goal for the match to finish 5-1.
In other intermediate league matches this weekend Lynx Intermediate lost 1-0 to Lions intermediate through a twenty-putty minute goal by Lavagna.

