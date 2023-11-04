St Joseph leapfrog Bruno to lead the table after six-goal and two sending off drama

Bruno Magpies 2-4 St Joseph

In an exciting and intense clash between two league frontrunners, Bruno Magpies faced off against St Joseph on Friday, November 3rd at the Victoria Stadium in Gibraltar. This match showcased a rare scenario where the league's top contenders were Bruno Magpies and St Joseph, a departure from the usual presence of Europa and Lincoln Red Imps in such high-stakes encounters.

The early stages of the match saw both teams in fine form, with St Joseph maintaining a perfect record, having won all their previous matches. Bruno Magpies had dropped points only through a draw against Lincoln Red Imps.

It was St Joseph who created the first scoring opportunity with a corner within the first minute. The match was evenly poised, with Bruno Magpies leading the league by just a single point. Bruno had the best attacking record, while St Joseph boasted the best defensive record.

The initial minutes were marked by nervousness, as both teams sought to establish their dominance. However, St Joseph's defensive efforts were put to the test when they made an error, leading to Bruno's first goal on the 9th minute, with a header from a free kick.

St Joseph found it challenging to break through Bruno's solid defense, and the Saints faced an uphill battle after conceding again. St Joseph did manage to cut the deficit with a goal from a corner, but the celebrations were marred by a controversial feigned foul that resulted in a yellow card.

The match witnessed rising tensions, leading to several challenges and yellow cards. Towards the end of the first half, Bruno Magpies' discipline issues saw them reduced to ten men.

St Joseph took advantage of their numerical superiority in the second half, equalizing with a well-placed free-kick on the 45th minute. With both teams level at 2-2, the stakes were higher, especially for Bruno, who were now a player short.

As the second half progressed, St Joseph pressed high, while Bruno had to be cautious in their forward movements. The game remained intense, but injuries and a second yellow card to Ruben Diaz left Bruno with just nine players on the field.

St Joseph seized the opportunity, taking the lead on the 64th minute and extending it to 4-2 on the 81st minute. Bruno struggled to get out of their own half, and with two players sent off, their chances diminished.

St Joseph not only reclaimed the top spot in the league but also established themselves as strong contenders for the title with an unbeaten record. The final score was St Joseph 4, Bruno Magpies 2, in a match filled with drama and shifting fortunes.