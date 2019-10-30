St Joseph made it look easier than it was
Two goals in each half, made St Josephâ€™s victory look on paper easier than it was on the field. Already showing signs of being one of the teams who are the most likely to challenge for the title this season, St Josephâ€™s kept their league leaderâ€™s position intact through an efficient, solid performance. Pena Garcia...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here