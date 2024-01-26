St Joseph made to sweat it out by Lions

Any ideas from league leaders St Joseph’s that their encounter with Lions Gibraltar would be an easy three points were quashed just before half time.

St Joseph took the earliest of leads with a goal in the first minute of the match.

Whilst dominating play, they were however, to encounter a stubborn Lions Gibraltar side who had their opportunities to level the score.

It was, however, after one of this chances that St Joseph managed to take a two goal lead after 33 minutes with the match looking now as if they could run away with the points.

Lions Gibraltar responded to the goal by setting out to close the gap. With just two minutes to half time they struck the first blow cutting the deficit.

A strong start to the second half saw Lions Gibraltar level the score sending shockwaves through the Victoria stadium.

A valiant Lions Gibraltar were nevertheless to find themselves faltering on the hour mark when they gave away a penalty providing St Joseph with an advantage they were to secure until the final whistle. St Joseph maintain their lead at the top of the table, three points ahead of Lincoln Red Imps. Images by C. Correa.