St Joseph make dramatic comeback in second half to beat Glacis United 5-2
It had started with an opportunity for St Joseph at one end and ended in an early goal for Glacis United at the other end after just three ministers. A weaving run from Olugbogi opened up space for Borghi who struck past Robba for the first goal as he run into the penalty area free...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here