Thu 14th Jul, 2022

Sports

St Joseph make it through into next round of ECL

By Stephen Ignacio
14th July 2022

St Joseph’s put behind them a tough season as they celebrated an away victory against Northern Ireland side Larne to qualify into the next round of the Europa Conference League.
The Saints had what had been seen as the toughest of challenges from all three Gibraltar sides competing in the competition this Thursday.
After a scoreless draw at home and faced with what was expected to be a vociferous crowd St Joseph had entered the match as the underdogs.
They were however to provide the Norther. A Irish side with a stern opposition creating some opportunities to go ahead from early on.
The interventions of Fitzsomons in goal ensuring they maintained their chance to bid for a victory.
Julian Valarino, who was to enter the field in the second half was to prove his worth once again.
The youngster was to take his opportunity on the 79th minute, just three minutes after Larnes had been dealt a blow to finish with ten men.
St Joseph followed Valarino’s goal with a handful of opportunities immediately after as they piled the pressure on.
Keeping their heads and fending off the hosts St Joseph’s claimed an important victory which sets them enroute to now play against Czech side Slavia Praha in the next round.
St Joseph and Lincoln Red Imps are the remaining sides representing Gibraltar in UEFA competitions after both Europa and Bruno Magpies were defeated this Thursday evening.

