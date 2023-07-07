Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 7th Jul, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

St Joseph new signs challenge big guns

By Stephen Ignacio
7th July 2023

After a season failing to make it into the European club competition positions St Joseph have strengthened their squad dealing a body blow to rivals such as Europa.
In the latest announcement, St Joseph’s have revealed the signing of both Dylan Borge and Ethan Jolley, both Europa FC players who have had key roles for the green and blacks.
Jolley having been a crucial component of the home grown player presence in Europa’s defence, and regular selection for the national team. Whilst Dylan Borge has played a key role as one of the growing talents used by Europa in their frontline in recent seasons.
They both join a long list of new arrivals for the blue and whites.
Following the renewal of contract by Boro, a key player during the past seven years for the club, they also saw Christian Aznar renew contracts.
This was quickly followed by the announcement of Europa and Gibraltar keeper Bradley Banda joining the club. Adam Gracia, a talented under 21 who played for College 1975 last season was also to join the Blues.
During the past week St Joseph have also announced the arrival of Alberto Lubango whose pace and ability had attracted much attention whilst playing for Manchester 62. Also joining the Blues is David Bautista Martos who played a key role in the resurgence into the top tier of Lynx last season, with Alvaro Rey also signing for the club alongside Manuel Sanchez Lopez.
The latest two signings, Dylan Borge and Ethan Jolley adds to the list of players as St Joseph sees eight new signings during the early part of the preseason.
“We are very happy to have been able to sign both players,” said manager, Abraham Paz in comments published on St Joseph’s official website.
“They are players with experience, not only in this League, but also on the International stage.
“They come here with ambitions to help the club move forward and make a big impact.
“It was not easy to bring them here, but the club has worked hard to get this deal done and I am excited to be working with them.
“We know what they will bring to the squad and how much they will improve us.”
Ethan Jolley added: “I am very much looking forward in joining this club. I’m excited to see what the season holds in store and can’t wait for the action to get underway.
“This is a big club with so much history and I am expecting good things to come here. The team has a reputation for playing good football and hopefully I can bring extra experience having played in this League for so long.
“I have a positive attitude and consider myself a vocal player who can read the game and help those around me.
“My target for the season ahead is to play regularly and treat each game as a final. Hopefully we can achieve some silverware and make it a season to remember.”
Dylan Borge was also to say “I am very excited to join such a great club and I’m looking forward to the season getting started and trying to achieve as much as possible with such a good group of players.
“I feel as if I can bring a lot to the team and give another attacking option. All you can expect is hard work and hopefully the goals will follow, which will help the team get the results we need to be fighting for every title possible.
“As a team, we will be going into every game to win and hopefully challenge at the top of the table come the end of the season.”

Most Read

Local News

Airport closure and late arrival led to flight cancellation

Wed 5th Jul, 2023

Local News

Mural tribute for Melon Diesel

Wed 5th Jul, 2023

Local News

With OS35 out of the sea, final cleaning before trip to scrapyard

Thu 6th Jul, 2023

Local News

Court orders disclosure of Globix director’s bank accounts

Thu 6th Jul, 2023

Local News

Olympic gold medallist Dame Mary Peters accepts role as patron of GIS

Thu 6th Jul, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th July 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar youth darts beats Sweden 9-1

7th July 2023

Sports
Big weekend for Gibraltar basketball

7th July 2023

Sports
Ref awards

7th July 2023

Sports
Gibraltar’s youth to get opportunity to play in UEFA Youth League

7th July 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023