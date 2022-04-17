St Joseph retake third place after beating Glacis United
St Joseph 2-1 Glacis United For St Joseph who had held their place within the top three for the better part of the season entering the match in fourth place would have been somewhat of a disappointment. This was however, their chance not only to leapfrog Bruno Magpies and take a two point lead. It...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here