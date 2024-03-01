St Joseph secure place in Rock Cup Semi Finals

Two minutes into the match, St Joseph were defending a corner and kicking clear from their six-yard box, the first threat from Mons Calpe. The two were playing the quarter-finals of the Rock Cup. St Joseph, who had dropped to second place in the league although equal in points to leaders Lincoln Red Imps, already had a clearer pathway back into European football. Mons Calpe, however, yet had to secure a place in the final six which would compete for European football. The chances of an early finish if their league campaign still very much present.

St Joseph forced a save on the sixth minute with a floated shot/cross palmed over the bar by the keeper for a corner. The Saints started to settle into their own game, moving the ball with confidence. Mons Calpe forced to defend deep and build from the back. Mons Calpe’s initial attempts to long ball crosses to front men proved ineffective in the first ten minutes.

The Red and Blacks of Mons Calpe held back the Saints as the latter prodded at their defence in the early moments. Although Mons Calpe had moments stringing passes together, they struggled to get further than a few meters into St Joseph’s half in the first fifteen minutes except for that attempt in the first two minutes.

It was not until the fifteenth minute that Clinton had a pot shot at goal from distance that went well wide over the bar. Although St Joseph dominated possession, it was Mons Calpe who had the next attempt at goal on the seventeenth minute. Again, the shot lacked any venom.

Like many other matches this season, the match was plagued by long delays as players went to collect balls after their clubs had not made arrangements to have ball boys present. In some instances, this disrupted the fluidity of the game, not favoring Mons Calpe when they were on the offensive footing.

Mons Calpe closed down the space well to make it difficult for St Joseph to find space to threaten their goal. In the first twenty-five minutes, St Joseph only had that initial shot at goal in the first six minutes. Even though they dominated possession and looked the stronger and more confident of the two. Slow progress building up from deep allowed Mons Calpe ample time to regroup when at Joseph had regained possession.

This provided for a dull first half-hour for neutrals. It was not until they arrived at the half-hour mark that St Joseph neared Mons Calpe’s goalmouth, although also lacking the final punch which would break the deadlock. St Joseph inched closer as the first half entered its final ten minutes. Mons Calpe halted with the match tilting towards a pace and possession that favored the blue and whites.

It was not until the 37th minute when St Joseph gave away a free kick close to the top of their penalty area that Mons Calpe had a chance to threaten Banda’s goal. The ball, however, crashed against the defensive wall and Mons Calpe was forced to restart building back up the field from deep in their half. Banda had yet to be tested properly when yet another distant shot lacking power was sent goalwards by Clinton on the 40th minute.

The Red and Black did start to turn around the possession battle in their favor in the final five minutes of the first half. But again, even with a chance to put pressure through a corner, Mons Calpe lacked that threat with St Joseph’s defense not really pressured at the back.

Mons Calpe paid the price for their lack of finishing with St Joseph clearing a chance for Mons Calpe and setting Lubango off on a quick surge. Good combination between three St Joseph players against a Mons Calpe defense struggling to chase back allowed for space on the top left of the penalty box for St Joseph to find a way past the keeper. De Sosa scored on the 45th minute.

Mons Calpe tried to respond but again, their attempt at goal lacked venom and was securely held by Banda as the match entered the final seconds before halftime.

Just three minutes into the second half and Mons Calpe were defending on their very goalmouth, a floated ball to the far post unable to be directed properly by Lubango who had chosen to direct with his outstretched leg when a header might have been easier. Mons Calpe defenders nevertheless required to be alert after the keeper had been beaten. Within the next two minutes, St Joseph saw the ball go wide off the target twice as Mons Calpe struggled to pass the halfway line.

Two consecutive corners on the 52nd minute again saw Mons Calpe defending deep. However, this time a long punt forward forced Banda to come out of his penalty area to sweep the ball clear to safety. St Joseph immediately responded with a third corner in the second half. Controversially, a player grounded during the challenge from the corner kick saw no reaction from the referee who did not see a foul. St Joseph bench calling for a penalty.

As the match arrived on the 56th minute, Mons Calpe allowed the Saints to play into their goalmouth. Finding space close to their near post, St Joseph struck their second, securing a comfortable cushion to protect. Mons Calpe made a number of changes as they tried to get back into the game. Although playing on the back foot against what was the league’s most consistent defense was to prove a steep challenge.

Composed and disciplined at the back, the Saints’ defense became their offensive backline. Patiently closing space and clearing the danger before Mons could get into a goal-scoring position, they would regroup and build from the back with Mons Calpe having advanced their line and forced to chase back. Mons Calpe with one shot at goal from distance in the second half as they arrived on the seventieth minute. The match also seeing the physicality of challenges increasing and adding to the tensions in the field as it was St Joseph who created the better chance to the frustrations of Mons Calpe.

With just ten minutes left, St Joseph found a route down their right flank to angle a shot past the keeper for their third goal. The Saints had been knocking on the door for almost ten minutes without Mons Calpe capable of coming out of their half. Secured with their three-goal lead, St Joseph cruised to the final whistle protecting their lead and knowing that they were heading to the semi-finals of the Rock Cup and still in with a chance to grab a cup and league double if they can maintain their momentum.

Mons Calpe were now left with just their next four league matches to secure their place in the top six in the league which could see them play the third and final round of the competition. Failure to secure this would see them finish their season early.