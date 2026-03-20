St Joseph v Lincoln Red Imps to be officiate by Andorrans team

What could be the title decider for the league title will see Andorran referees officiating as part of a referee exchange.

This Saturday’s top of the league encounter between Lincoln Red Imps and St Joseph will be among the matches in which Andorran Football Federation will be officiating. This removing the focus on local referees in what is a crucial encounter which has been met with controversies and accusations in the past.

The decision to use the match as one of those scheduled during the exchange was announced this Thursday by the Gibraltar FA.

The referee exchange programme with the Andorran Football Federation, takes place this weekend, 21–22 March 2026, as part of the ongoing development of match officials within the Gibraltar Football League (GFL) and Futsal competitions.

In a press statement issued this week the association said “This initiative provides a valuable opportunity for referees from both associations to gain international experience, share knowledge, and further enhance officiating standards.”

Andorran match officials will take charge of two domestic fixtures this weekend. On Saturday: they will officiate Lincoln Red Imps FC vs St Joseph’s FC. While on Sunday they officiate the Mons Calpe SC vs Lions FC which could also decide the fate of those competing for third place.

At the same time, Gibraltar match officials continue their development overseas, with Jose Antonio Diaz, Jason Barcelo, Esteban Cabrera and Adrian Carrillo all appointed to fixtures within the Andorran domestic competitions this weekend.

The exchange programme also includes futsal officials, who will be in action in the following matches:



* Lynx FC vs Inter Gibraltar FC

* Bavaria FC vs Saxon FC



With Lynx FC aiming to retain their title, and strong competition from Europa FC and Popay Lek, these fixtures promise to be highly competitive.

“Referee exchange programmes such as this play a key role in the development of match officials, exposing them to different styles of play, environments, and expectations. This initiative reflects the Gibraltar FA’s continued commitment to raising standards and supporting referees at all levels of the game.”