St Joseph’s beats Mons Calpe as just four from six teams left for European places

St. Joseph faced the team that had been their nemesis in the second round. Mons Calpe had played them on the last day of the second round and won 2-1, ensuring St. Joseph dropped into second place for the first time since the start of the year. St. Joseph started the match with caution. Dropping points would make it difficult to pose a challenge to Lincoln, who were now two points ahead after their defeat to Mons Calpe. For Mons Calpe, things were far different. Thirteen points behind Bruno’s Magpies, and with just fifteen points to play for, there was no room for errors. Defeat or even a draw would spell the end of any hopes to reach a place in European club competitions this summer.

After just six minutes, a thunderbolt shot from Azmar smashed against the post as St. Joseph sent their first warning to Mons Calpe. St. Joseph’s next chance came on the eleventh minute with a corner kick providing a chance for a header, but the delivery was sent over the bar. Two minutes later, St. Joseph saw a shot at goal miss its target completely, the ball curling away and ending up for a throw-in, such had been the miscue. They were, however, to force a good block at the near post a minute later as Barnet made his way into the penalty area and touchline to get a shot in.

Mons Calpe were on the back foot and were lucky not to see a red card early on when Pecci had contact with a St. Joseph player off the ball. De Sosa ended with a yellow card himself for supposedly feigning a foul. The same player was to break the deadlock moments later. St. Joseph regained possession, caught Mons Calpe on the back foot, and feeding the ball through the middle, De Sosa received it and put the ball past Tuleda. With confidence overflowing, another break within minutes of scoring saw Tuleda have to come out far off his line to the right side of the box. A tight angle prevented a goal as the ball clipped the top of the crossbar.

On the 21st minute, Tuleda’s foot prevented a goal as again St. Joseph sliced through the Mons Calpe defense. Mons Calpe tried to slow down the pace and started to play a short passing game building from the back. However, St. Joseph had very different ideas and on regaining possession, they were in a fast pace towards trying to claim a second goal. In the 25th minute, another shot clipped the top corner of the crossbar as Tuleda found himself beaten. St. Joseph, however, was unfortunate not to add to their tally. Similar to last week, in which St. Joseph had the better possession but still lost against a ten-man Mons Calpe, the latter did little to produce much evidence of a breakthrough into Gaal. With 30 minutes played, Mons Calpe, trying to play across their penalty area, were left exposed as high pressure saw a pass intercepted and trying to prevent a shot, a penalty was given away. Rey Vasquez scored with ease, slotting it to the other side of where the keeper was diving.

Mons Calpe looked very far from producing a challenge which would see them make a comeback. They struggled to get into St. Joseph’s half. Their next attempts at goal did not come until the 42nd minute. Two attempts within moments of each other but with little power behind them did little to pose any problems for Banda. Mistakes at the back for Mons Calpe made matters worse for them as St. Joseph regained possession with ease at times. The first half finished with St. Joseph leading, somehow kept to a solitary goal by Mons Calpe.

St. Joseph started the second half piling the pressure on Mons Calpe’s defense from the start. A free kick floated towards the far post forced Tuleda to punch the ball away as it dipped into goal on the 47th minute. Mons Calpe had a momentary breather, able to move the ball around for a short while but with no space to pose any threat, they soon lost possession again and had to defend.

It was again Tuleda who saved Mons Calpe as Juanma plowed through the middle of defense and the Mons Calpe keeper was able to get a leg to the ball. Within minutes, Tuleda saw how the ball was headed into goal, but this time it was the linesman’s flag saving Mons Calpe for a rightly called offside. Such was St. Joseph’s pressure that just a minute later, a run down the left flank saw the ball powered into the goalmouth and ended up going across goal, fractionally inches away from getting a tap-in. It was not until the 57th minute that Mons Calpe managed to get a quick break out of their half and finish with an attempt on goal. Banda, however, made it look easy as he went down to his right to save. As Mons Calpe started to find their game and stopped St. Joseph’s offensive, they got a further breather with Steph going down to ten men. A straight red on the 64th minute turned the tables, with St. Joseph this time having to protect their lead with ten men. Something Mons Calpe had done in the reverse the previous week.

St. Joseph had to work hard to keep Mons Calpe back, focusing on defending and protecting their lead while using any chance they had to counter quickly. Mons Calpe found it equally hard to break through St. Joseph’s defense, which had been among the best this season in the league. Tuleda, who made another save on the 81st minute, was substituted with St. Joseph also making further changes and bringing on Dylan Borge. Both surprising changes, one removing what had been the best player for Mons Calpe up to then. On St. Joseph’s part, introducing a forward just moments after Lubango had also been brought on, two very offensive players when they were defending deep.

Mons Calpe came close to scoring on the 84th minute with Francis weaving past players, and his shot/cross sent the ball across goal, hitting the post and being scrambled out. This led to a quick counter at the other end with Borge and Lubango both combining, the former sending his shot just wide of the far post. Mons Calpe looked to have run out of steam and ideas as they approached the 90th minute and yet to find a way to beat Banda and his defense.

Over five minutes of injury time did little for Mons Calpe’s fortunes. The defeat, like Europa Point on Friday, made certain that they would no longer qualify for a place in European club competitions this summer. By Saturday evening, just one team remained that could still challenge for the third place other than Bruno’s Magpies. This would also be decided today Sunday when Manchester 62 meet Lincoln Red Imps.