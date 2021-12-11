St Joseph’s drop crucial points against Bruno Magpies
St Joseph 0-0 Bruno Magpies It was a tentative start for St Joseph in the first minutes with Bruno Magpies with far more of the momentum forward. This setting the time for what was to be a scoreless encounter between the two. Bruno who had just parted with their manager and were starting with an...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here