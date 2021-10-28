Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 28th Oct, 2021

St Joseph’s FC face the dark horses of Glacis United

By Stephen Ignacio
28th October 2021

A challenging start to the season behind the scenes for St Joseph FC has seen the club respond well keeping their title bid hopes alive. With Raul Procopio’s departing this summer after five seasons at the club the changes to the team were always going to be difficult. Especially for new head coach Jaime Molina.
The latter was to tragically lose his wife earlier this month, on the very first matchday of the season bringing a cloud of sadness over the club in what should have been a celebration with their first win of the season.
The blues have, however, come out stronger from the past weeks events with players and officials rallying together. Last weekend’s goals ‘celebrations’ were dedicated to their manager highlighting the support and loyalty players have towards their new manager and club as they focused on success on the field keeping their dreams of success alive.
Commenting via St Joseph FC’s official website after their hard fought victory against Lions Manager Jaime Molina said “We deserved the victory.”
“We had the game well under control for long periods.
“The team also stepped up well to cover for Nano’s red card in the second half to ensure that we got another win.
“Now we get down to work in preparation for the next game.”
They will face Glacis United this evening in what will be the latter’s second match of the season.
Glacis have already drawn a line under their name after taking away all three points in the very last minutes against Mons Calpe, one of their closest rivals in the mid table battle.
Last year’s Rock cup finalist will be hoping to put behind them a season which saw them drop into the Challenge group half of the table and miss out on European Cup football after their defeat against Lincoln Red Imps in the final. The fact they started the season forcing points away from Mons Calpe who qualified for European club competition football thanks to their own failures will have boosted Glacis United players and manager who have reinforced their squad with some key signings.
The experience of players such as JC Garcia, Clinton, Parody and Gibson adds a new feel and around the home grown player options the club now has. With a first eleven where only three players were above the age of 25 Glacis United fielded among one of the youngest teams this season.
Possibly one of the dark horses this season Glacis United could prove to be a stumbling block for some of the top sides with St Joseph the first of the top three in the league who will be putting Glacis’ new era to the test.

