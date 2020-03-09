St Joseph’s keep their bid for cup and league double open
St Joseph’s and Bruno’s Magpies might have been playing behind closed doors, the tensions, nevertheless, created by last weekends match, continued into the quarter final encounter. Just the one goal separated the two, a second half penalty in the 56th minute secured St Joseph pass through into the semi-finals, securing a further route towards the...
