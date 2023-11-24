St Joseph’s lift Interschool netball trophy

St Joseph school was to lift the 2023 Netball Interchools trophy in front of a buzzing crowd at the Tercentenary Sports Hall on Wednesday as six school teams, representing five of the middle school.

The tournament had initially planned to see seven teams participating with one team dropping out in the final days leaving Gibraltar Netball to make last minute adjustments to its fixture schedule. The minor hiccup was not to have much of an impact on the final organisation of the event which was praised by many parents attending the event.

Volunteers from across Gibraltar Netball provided support in the full organisation and running of the tournament which is one of a number of Interschool sports events planned by the Department of Education. The association putting to good practice much of its experience in organising international events on the Rock in recent years.

St Joseph school was to come away with the main trophy with Bishop Fitzgerald’s Green team (one of the two teams it had registered to play) finishing runners-up and Loreto Convent finishing third. St Anne’s school was to finish fourth, with Bishop Fitzgerald also picking up fifth place and St Bernard’s school finishing sixth.

Gibraltar Netball will have to wait until at least 2025 before it can host its next interschool tournament following a decision this summer by the department of education on which sports will hosts tournaments this year, and which ones will following in 2024.

Results and further images will appear in Monday’s print edition.



More images in Saturday and Monday's print edition