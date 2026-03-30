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Mon 30th Mar, 2026

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Features

St Joseph’s Lower Primary School marks African Day

By Chronicle Staff
30th March 2026

Year 2 pupils at St Joseph’s Lower Primary School took part in an African Day, bringing to a close their recent topic on Africa through a series of activities held at the school.

The event followed several weeks of classroom learning in which pupils explored aspects of African culture, including music, food, religion and daily life across different regions of the continent.

As part of the topic, pupils also welcomed visitors who shared their experiences and visited a mosque to learn about places of worship and different beliefs.

African Day began with a tasting session, where pupils sampled Moroccan cakes and freshly baked bread, prompting discussion about traditional foods.

The programme included a “safari adventure” activity in which pupils identified different types of African wildlife and considered the environments in which they live.

Members of the Muslim Youth visited the school to introduce pupils to the tradition of henna, explaining its cultural significance and showing examples of designs. Pupils then created their own henna patterns.

Throughout the day, pupils also took part in art activities, making necklaces and masks inspired by African designs, patterns and colours.

The school said the event provided an opportunity for pupils to consolidate their learning and develop a greater understanding of different cultures, traditions and environments.

St Joseph’s Lower Primary School thanked members of the Muslim Youth and volunteers from Generous Hearts for supporting the activities.

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