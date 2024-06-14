Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 14th Jun, 2024

St Joseph's Lower Primary Staff take to the stage

By Chronicle Staff
14th June 2024

Staff members at St Joseph’s Lower Primary School recently took to the stage with a modern rendition of Cinderella, with a Llanito twist.

The pantomime ‘Cinderella, Carmella and Michaela’, which celebrated the school community, was performed at Ince’s Hall on Monday and Tuesday.

Family members were invited to participate, alongside a surprise appearance by the Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, playing the role of a typical Gibraltarian grandfather.

Headteacher Elaine Benzecry, said: "This pantomime was the brainchild of two staff members, Mrs Celecia and Mrs Vallance, who are retiring at the end of this academic year.”

“They are certainly leaving our school on a high after having touched the lives of so many children, parents and colleagues.”

“This has been a wonderful opportunity for our staff to showcase their creativity and dedication beyond the classroom.”

“Seeing the joy and laughter it has brought to our pupils and their families has made all the hard work worthwhile," she added.

St Joseph's Lower Primary School thanked all who attended and supported the event.

