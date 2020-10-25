St Josephâ€™s outclass and outgun Mons Calpe
St Josephâ€™s 5-0. Mons Calpe Mons Calpe kicked off the match with all the intentions of surprising St Joseph and trying to score an early goal. There was little fear from the Mons in the first minutes as they immediately attacked St Josephâ€™s goal. This first four minutes looked as if St Joseph could have...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here