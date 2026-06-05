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Fri 5th Jun, 2026

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Local News

St Joseph’s pupils raise £3,000 for 5in5 during resilience week

By Chronicle Staff
5th June 2026

Pupils at St Joseph’s Upper Primary School raised £3,000 for local charity 5in5 during this year’s Year 3 Resilience Through Sport Week.

The school’s partnership with 5in5 began four years ago, when the organisation was invited to speak to Year 3 pupils about resilience, determination and overcoming challenges.

Since then, 5in5 has returned each year to support the programme, which encourages pupils to build confidence, teamwork and perseverance through sport and physical activities.

As part of this year’s programme, pupils took part in a series of challenges at Camp Bay alongside staff from the Year 3 team.

Pupils and their families raised £2,800, with the school contributing a further £200 to bring the total donation to £3,000.

Headteacher Ewen Clinton said: ““We are proud of our pupils for the enthusiasm, resilience and generosity they have shown throughout the week. Our partnership with 5in5 has become a valued part of the Year 3 experience, helping children understand the importance of determination, teamwork and supporting others. The funds raised reflect the strong sense of community within our school.”

Charles Harrison, founder of 5in5, said, “We are incredibly grateful for the support shown by the pupils, families and staff at St Joseph’s. We never expected such a generous donation. The courage, positivity and kindness demonstrated by the children throughout the week were truly inspiring, and we are honoured to continue this special partnership.”

The school thanked the pupils, families and staff who contributed to the fundraising effort.

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