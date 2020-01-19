St Joseph’s secured three points against tough Bruno Magpies

St Joseph’s 3-1 win against Bruno Magpies was somewhat flattering for the blues who were pushed all the way throughout the 90 minutes.

Bruno Magpies with new players among its ranks, including Vinet and Morgan, formerly from Mons Calpe had looked at being capable of leveling the game and even capable of taking the lead. Two attempts at goal smashed onto the crossbar underlined their combative nature.

St Joseph’s, however, once again proved how a consistent effective gameplay this season sees them unbeaten as they enter into the second round.

