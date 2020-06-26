St Joseph's secures its locals
As preparations now start for St Joseph's FC towards its Europa League preliminary round qualifier matches in August the club has been busy renewing contracts. Among the key players the club has announced it has seen contracts renewed are Alain Pons and the two Robbas. Both Jamie Robba and Kevagn Robba have penned new long...
