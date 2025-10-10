St Mary’s pupils learn fire safety through interactive lesson

Year 2 pupils at St Mary’s Lower Primary School took part in an interactive fire safety demonstration this week as part of their topic on the Great Fire of London.

The session was led by Firefighter Steven Soussi, who explained the science behind how fires start and spread using the “Fire Triangle” model. He also emphasised the importance of fire prevention and safety.

Through several demonstrations involving flames of different sizes, pupils observed how quickly a small fire can grow and become difficult to control. They also learned that removing one element of the fire triangle can extinguish a fire effectively.

The session aimed to provide pupils and teachers with practical knowledge that can be applied in everyday situations.