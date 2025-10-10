Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 10th Oct, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

St Mary’s pupils learn fire safety through interactive lesson

By Chronicle Staff
10th October 2025

Year 2 pupils at St Mary’s Lower Primary School took part in an interactive fire safety demonstration this week as part of their topic on the Great Fire of London.

The session was led by Firefighter Steven Soussi, who explained the science behind how fires start and spread using the “Fire Triangle” model. He also emphasised the importance of fire prevention and safety.

Through several demonstrations involving flames of different sizes, pupils observed how quickly a small fire can grow and become difficult to control. They also learned that removing one element of the fire triangle can extinguish a fire effectively.

The session aimed to provide pupils and teachers with practical knowledge that can be applied in everyday situations.

Most Read

Local News

New residency applications for UK and EEA nationals temporarily suspended

Tue 7th Oct, 2025

Brexit

In Spanish Congress, Albares champions ‘historic’ treaty as Sumar says respect for Gibraltarians key to progress 

Wed 8th Oct, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Gibraltar hosts historic 300th anniversary of Irish Freemasonry

Fri 10th Oct, 2025

Sports

NWYC2025 - Australia Netball World Youth Cup Champions

Sun 28th Sep, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

The Cauldron Gibraltar has a housing crisis. Let’s try and solve it.

Tue 7th Oct, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th October 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
National Celebrations competitions winners announced and charity cheques presented

10th October 2025

Local News
Gibraltar Health Authority launches 2025 Covid vaccination campaign

10th October 2025

Local News
PAAMOA Community Choir joins pupils for musical assembly at St Paul’s School

10th October 2025

Local News
May Day bank holiday moved to Friday May 1, 2026

10th October 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025