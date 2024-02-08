Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 8th Feb, 2024

St Paul’s goes camping' event held to foster outdoor learning and community bonding

By Chronicle Staff
8th February 2024

St Paul’s School hosted a new school event for all its pupils called ‘St Paul’s Goes Camping’ last week.

The event hopes to promote outdoor and active learning, collaboration and social communication skills.

“This initiative focused on providing children with a wide range of activities to highlight the importance of rest, warmth, taking care of nature, belonging to a group and key life skills,” said a spokesperson from the school.

To help bring learning to life and support this theme, the children were invited to come to school wearing their pyjamas and bring along their favourite cushion and/or stuffed toy.

The school entrances were transformed into camping-style ‘check-in’ desks and each child was gifted with their own glow stick on their way into school.

“The children thoroughly enjoyed this event and participated in several learning tasks,” said the spokesperson.

“Which included the children roasting their own marshmallows, making hot chocolate, singing campfire songs around their base camp in the school’s Outdoor Forest Zone, as well as taking part in sessions led by members of the wider community such as Scout Leaders and Girl Guides.”

The children were surprised when a member of the Sea Scouts came to play the bagpipes for them.

“Once the school day concluded, the children and their loved ones were also able to go inside the St Paul’s Camper Van which was parked outside and take photos to have as a keepsake of this school experience,” the spokesperson added.

“St Paul’s School would like to thank everyone who assisted in making this initiative such a successful one, especially the pupils’ loved ones for their continuous support in helping the school to make learning a fun and memorable experience for their children.”

