St Theresa’s win Friendship Cup

Last night the George Federico Darts Hall hosted the GDA Friendship Cup which dates back to 1979. The trophy was donated by Mr. Bill Gibson, the Leicestershire (UK) secretary and brought to Gibraltar by Mr Dicky McCarthy (then GDA secretary) and Mr. John Trinidad. A five-man team from St. Theresa’s Social Club were the first ever winners.

This year saw a very good turn out with 49 players registering. The format is Teams of 5 players, who play “best of 3” legs. The tournament was played in a great atmosphere with all players impressed with the new venue.

Teams were;

Ultra Terrestrials

Varyl Begg Warriors A

Varyl Begg Warriors B

St. Theresa’s

College A

Gib Spartans

The Punishers Monsters Inc

College B

Glacis

In the Preliminary Round College secured a comfortable win over Glacis 4-1 with Karl Mena being the only Glacis player to win his match. The match between Ultra Terrestrials & The Punishers was a much closer affair only settled with a last leg decider with Will Pisani beating Isven Efigenio 2-0.

Quarter Finals

College A had a comfortable win over Monsters Inc with Shaine Israel being the only player on the losing team to claim a leg.

St. Theresa’s also cruised past Varyl Begg Warriors A, Guillermo Mascarenhas claiming the only leg for the losing team. Dyson Parody hit a maximum 180.

College B made light work of The Punishers, Chris Dalli claiming the only leg while losing 2-1 to George Federico, who also hit a 180.

Varyl Begg Warriors B had a closer match V Gib Spartans which went to a deciding leg, won by Jayden Wood.

Semi Finals

St. Theresa’s 3-2 College A

David Francis 2-1 Sean Negrette (D.Francis 180)

Dylan Duo Sr 0-2 Carlos Muñoz

Dayle Ramirez 2-1 Dyson Parody (D.Parody 180)

Jarvis Bautista 0-2 Justin Hewitt

Dylan Duo Jr 0-2 Justin Broton (J. Broton 112 checkout)

College B 3 V 0 Gib Spartans

Justin Stagno 2-0 Jayden Wood

George Federico 2-0 Jason Segui (G. Federico 180)

George Ramos 2-0 Nicholas Fortunato (G. Ramos 180)

Final

St. Theresa’s 3-0 College B

College B only had 4 players (making their reaching the final all the more impressive) so started the match 1-0 down.

Sean Negrette beat Justin Stagno 2-0 followed by Dyson Parody sealing the victory by beating George Federico 2-1 and hitting another 180 on the way.

180’s: Dyson Parody x 3, George Federico x 2, David Francis, George Ramos x 1

High Finishes: Justin Broton 112

Source courtesy Gibraltar Darts Association