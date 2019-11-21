Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 21st Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

St Theresa’s win Friendship Cup

By Stephen Ignacio
21st November 2019

Last night the George Federico Darts Hall hosted the GDA Friendship Cup which dates back to 1979. The trophy was donated by Mr. Bill Gibson, the Leicestershire (UK) secretary and brought to Gibraltar by Mr Dicky McCarthy (then GDA secretary) and Mr. John Trinidad. A five-man team from St. Theresa’s Social Club were the first ever winners.

This year saw a very good turn out with 49 players registering. The format is Teams of 5 players, who play “best of 3” legs. The tournament was played in a great atmosphere with all players impressed with the new venue.

Teams were;
Ultra Terrestrials
Varyl Begg Warriors A
Varyl Begg Warriors B
St. Theresa’s
College A
Gib Spartans
The Punishers Monsters Inc
College B
Glacis

In the Preliminary Round College secured a comfortable win over Glacis 4-1 with Karl Mena being the only Glacis player to win his match. The match between Ultra Terrestrials & The Punishers was a much closer affair only settled with a last leg decider with Will Pisani beating Isven Efigenio 2-0.

Quarter Finals

College A had a comfortable win over Monsters Inc with Shaine Israel being the only player on the losing team to claim a leg.

St. Theresa’s also cruised past Varyl Begg Warriors A, Guillermo Mascarenhas claiming the only leg for the losing team. Dyson Parody hit a maximum 180.

College B made light work of The Punishers, Chris Dalli claiming the only leg while losing 2-1 to George Federico, who also hit a 180.

Varyl Begg Warriors B had a closer match V Gib Spartans which went to a deciding leg, won by Jayden Wood.

Semi Finals

St. Theresa’s 3-2 College A

David Francis 2-1 Sean Negrette (D.Francis 180)
Dylan Duo Sr 0-2 Carlos Muñoz
Dayle Ramirez 2-1 Dyson Parody (D.Parody 180)
Jarvis Bautista 0-2 Justin Hewitt
Dylan Duo Jr 0-2 Justin Broton (J. Broton 112 checkout)
College B 3 V 0 Gib Spartans

Justin Stagno 2-0 Jayden Wood
George Federico 2-0 Jason Segui (G. Federico 180)
George Ramos 2-0 Nicholas Fortunato (G. Ramos 180)

Final

St. Theresa’s 3-0 College B

College B only had 4 players (making their reaching the final all the more impressive) so started the match 1-0 down.

Sean Negrette beat Justin Stagno 2-0 followed by Dyson Parody sealing the victory by beating George Federico 2-1 and hitting another 180 on the way.

180’s: Dyson Parody x 3, George Federico x 2, David Francis, George Ramos x 1

High Finishes: Justin Broton 112

Source courtesy Gibraltar Darts Association

Most Read

Local News

Two-tier weather warning system to be introduced

Wed 20th Nov, 2019

Local News

Man in court accused of exporting cocaine to Spain

Wed 20th Nov, 2019

Local News

Heavy rains and gale force winds set to batter the Rock tomorrow

Thu 21st Nov, 2019

Local News

Govt seeks answers to Gib’s high suicide rate

Tue 19th Nov, 2019

Sports

Women’s Football - London City Lionesses Ellie Mason confirms link to Gibraltar

Tue 19th Nov, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
St Theresa’s win Friendship Cup

21st November 2019

Sports
Ochello’s boys show that they can compete given the chance

20th November 2019

Sports
Women’s Football - London City Lionesses Ellie Mason confirms link to Gibraltar

19th November 2019

Sports
Not greatest ending

19th November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019