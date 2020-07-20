Stagnetto leads for King’s Cup
Sailing entered its sixth race of the season on Thursday. Here are the results from last Thursday’s race: Brinton 2 (Kings Cup) Charlie Stagnetto in Fairdawn (Crew Vince Nichols and Thomas Johnson) Charlie Lavarello in Nemesis Louis Triay Snr in Viking This means that after six races of the season Charlie Stagnetto is (assuming one...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here