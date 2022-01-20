Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 20th Jan, 2022

Local News

Stained glass window unveiled at Central Hall

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
20th January 2022

A new stained glass window, designed by local artist Sean Ballester, was unveiled at Central Hall. The stained glass window called ‘The Dance’ was manufactured by a specialist company in Spain called Viarca, and Mr Ballester together with the Minister for Heritage and Culture, Dr John Cortes, unveiled a plaque. “It is a contemporary design...

