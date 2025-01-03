Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 3rd Jan, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Starmer joins world leaders in condemning New Orleans attack

File photo of Sir Keir Starmer. Photo by Leon Neal/PA

By Press Association
2nd January 2025

By Nina Lloyd and Rachel Vickers-Price, PA

Sir Keir Starmer has joined other world leaders in condemning the “shockingly violent” attack in New Orleans after US authorities said 15 people were killed and dozens more injured.

The Prime Minister said his thoughts with were with the victims, their loved ones and the wider US after a vehicle drove into a crowd in the city’s popular Bourbon Street in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

The FBI said US army veteran Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, from Texas, was driving a pick-up truck that bore the flag of the Islamic State group which steered around a police blockade and slammed into New Year’s Eve revellers.

The driver, who was shot dead by police, is not thought to have acted alone, the FBI said.

US President Joe Biden said the attacker posted a video beforehand which indicated he was inspired by the so-called Islamic State group.

Condemnation came later on Wednesday from countries including Britain, France, Germany and Mexico.

Sir Keir said: “The shockingly violent attack in New Orleans is horrific. My thoughts are with the victims, their families, the emergency responders and the people of the United States at this tragic time.”

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said consular officials in the US were on hand to help any British nationals affected.

“Our hearts go out to the people of New Orleans and to all those affected by this horrific attack,” he said.

“The FBI are now investigating this as a terrorist incident – this is a fast-moving situation, and we continue to wait on further information.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz described the attack as “senseless hatred” while French President Emmanuel Macron said: “New Orleans, so dear to the hearts of the French, has been struck by terrorism.”

Nato secretary general Mark Rutte said he was “deeply saddened” by the “horrific attack” and Mexico’s president Claudia Sheinbaum said the country stood “in solidarity with the families of the victims and with the people of the United States”.

British tourist Steve Hyde, 44, said he was in a bar in the early hours of New Year’s Day to celebrate his birthday; right by the intersection of Canal and Bourbon Street where the car careered into crowds.

He told the BBC: “We heard shots and saw people running past the window and didn’t really know what was going on… and then the sirens started.

In the hours that followed, a “heartbroken” Mr Hyde described the city’s New Year’s festivities that night as similar to “what it is like for Mardi Gras”; a “massive party” made up of “crazy numbers of people”.

“It’s a bit chaotic (here)… but also at the same time it’s eerily quiet,” he said.

Local authorities now believe that Jabbar, who died at the scene, may not have been alone in orchestrating the early morning assault.

Louisiana attorney general Liz Murrill told NBC News that she can say “with some certainty that there are multiple people who are involved”.

As per CNN, Ms Murrill also told the press that the collection of improvised explosive devices, which were discovered shortly after the Bourbon Street attacker was apprehended, appear to have been made in a New Orleans home.

A house fire occurred on Wednesday morning “that was connected to this event where we believe the IEDs were being made,” Ms Murrill said.

The premises, a short-term Airbnb rental, was likely leased by those involved.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar set for New Year’s Eve celebration

Tue 31st Dec, 2024

Local News

Police Authority’s annual report offers insight into policing challenges and trends

Wed 1st Jan, 2025

Local News

Stadium bar owner challenges Govt over termination notice

Mon 30th Dec, 2024

Brexit

La Linea judge takes preliminary steps in complaint over border interim measures

Mon 30th Dec, 2024

Local News

No.6 pushes back after Albares raises sovereignty and environmental concerns over Eastside development

Mon 23rd Dec, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd January 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Former justice secretary urges UK to make more use of open prisons

27th December 2024

UK/Spain News
UK inflation rises again to hit highest level since March

18th December 2024

UK/Spain News
Doughty says comparisons between Chagos and other OTs are ‘nonsense’ and ‘extremely unhelpful’

18th December 2024

UK/Spain News
Spain concerned as increasingly younger people involved in Strait’s drug trade

13th December 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025