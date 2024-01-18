Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 18th Jan, 2024

‘Start, Grow, Thrive’: GFSB launches blizzard of rebranding

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Guest Contributor
18th January 2024

By Simon Warburton Perched high on the rooftop of the Elliott Hotel, the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses (GFSB) relaunched its new branding, magazine and website in some style last night. Attended by a very large number of the good and great of Gibraltar’s vibrant small business community, as well as Minister for Health, Care...

