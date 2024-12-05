Start of season sees top teams in top form as hockey cup matches started

Europa women’s hockey have started their season with one win and two draws, their first victory coming in the Presidents XI cup where they were to lift the trophy in the opener of the season.

They followed this up with a 2-2 draw against rivals Bavaria in the first official competitive match of the season between the clubs with captain Louise Flower and Videla Cane scoring for the green and blacks. Baur and Duo scoring for Bavaria.

Videla was on the scoresheet again this weekend as Europa drew in a friendly against Malaga Carranque.

Bavaria, whose pre-season saw the senior team lose 0-2 against Chiclana before their reserve team was to win 2-1 against the same, have had a good start to their domestic campaign.

In their opening first division cup match against Titans they were to come away with a 4-1 victory, Kyrelle, Natalie Caetano and Daisy Lark on the scoresheets. Titans having held out the first quarter to a scoreless draw for the first short break before conceding two in the second quarter and scoring one themselves.

Bavaria’s development side were also to come away with a 4-0 victory over Titans development in their cup match.

Their reserve side was not to have the same fortune as they fell 0-6 to Titans in their cup match.

This weekend saw Bavaria play friendly matches against Malaga, where they faced a 0-5 defeat. Their reserves also facing defeat against Benalmadena by 2-3. Cookson and Woods both scoring for Bavaria.

In the men’s cup matches Titans produced a determined and strong effort to beat Collegians 4-1 having led from the first quarter 2-1 before extending their lead in the second and third quarter with a goal apiece.

