Start of the season with uncertainty and doubts for young athletes
The youth athletics track season, which starts with the first days of coaching, got off their marks with the uncertainty and doubts which have lingered over the sport since the Island Games in 2019. Lourdians first training sessions, which saw large groups of youngsters converge onto the Victoria Stadium highlighted the continued concerns as the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here