Start-Up Hubs initiative launched to support Gibraltar entrepreneurs

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias Vasquez, has announced plans to establish Gibraltar’s first Start-Up Hub to support young entrepreneurs in the early stages of business development.

The initiative, announced during a keynote address at the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses (GFSB) annual dinner, will be delivered through a new charity. It will offer low-cost working environments, business guidance, and access to Government services for local start-ups.

The first facility, to be known as the Peter J. Isola Start-Up Hub, will open shortly at Europort. It has been made possible through a partnership with the Peter J. Isola Foundation, which is funding the premises for the initial cohort of start-ups. Internet services are being donated by U-mee, with security support provided by Focus Security and El Martillo.

The hub will offer co-working space for multiple businesses, selected through an application process hosted on the Office of Fair Trading’s website. Successful applicants will be able to use the hub for up to 12 months, paying only a share of service charges and utilities.

Further announcements on the charity’s governance and future hub partnerships are expected in due course. Landlords and prospective partners interested in supporting the initiative are invited to contact the CEO of Business or the Ministry for Health, Care and Business.

John Paul Fa, CEO to Business and the OFT, said: “The Peter J Isola Start-Up Hub is a practical step in advancing our strategic goal of business development. By giving new entrepreneurs access to space, support, and community, we’re helping them turn ideas into real opportunities. We’re proud to assist with this initiative and look forward to seeing it grow.”

Ms Arias Vasquez said: “I was very pleased to have made this announcement last night at the GFSB annual dinner. This is a manifesto commitment which I am proud to now be able to deliver on and it is indeed something that we have been lobbied for by the GFSB for some time.”

“We are committed to supporting entrepreneurship and creating the right conditions for new businesses to grow. I am hopeful that this new charity will provide the structure and flexibility to develop a network of start-up hubs across Gibraltar, in collaboration with the private sector.”

“The Peter J. Isola Foundation has led the way by enabling the first hub at Europort, and we are very grateful for their generosity. But this initiative is not limited to one location.”

“We strongly encourage other landlords with suitable premises who wish to support local enterprise to come forward and partner with the charity.”

For more information or to apply for space in the Peter J. Isola Start-Up Hub, visit: https://oft.gov.gi/start-up-hub or email startuphub@gibraltar.gov.gi.