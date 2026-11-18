Five judges with experience spanning international business, technology, finance, law, sustainability and wellbeing will assess six local startups at Startup Grind Gibraltar’s annual Pitch Battle Final on Thursday 19 November.

The event, held under the theme Build Local, Think Global, will take place at the Sunborn Yacht Hotel, where each finalist will have five minutes to present their business proposition and answer questions from the judging panel.

The competition attracted 25 applications, an increase of 150% on last year, the six selected finalists competing for a £5,000 funding prize, while also having the opportunity to present their ideas to established business professionals and build connections within Gibraltar’s entrepreneurial community.

THE PANEL

The five judges bring experience from a range of industries and international markets, offering different perspectives on the challenges involved in establishing and growing a business.

Mike Balfour OBE, Chairman of Gibraltar’s Infinity Group, is the founder of Fitness First. What began as a single health club in Bournemouth grew into an international fitness business operating more than 550 clubs across 21 countries.

Joey Garcia, Executive Director and Chief Strategy, Policy and Regulatory Affairs Officer at Xapo Bank, has been involved in the development of Gibraltar’s digital asset and blockchain regulatory environment. His work also covers international financial regulation, digital banking and policy development, including contributions to United Nations initiatives and international industry groups.

Tim Garcia, Partner and Team Leader at Hassans International Law Firm, specialises in international corporate, commercial and tax matters. His work with multinational businesses, investment groups and family offices includes corporate structuring, mergers and acquisitions, financing and cross-border transactions.

Adrian Avellano, founder of AMA Services and associated businesses including Sustainabuild, HNECO and Nivogen, has a background in engineering, construction and sustainable technologies. His businesses operate across building services, energy efficiency, renewable energy and environmental solutions.

Andrew Keywood, CEO and co-founder of Specifix Gibraltar, has more than 20 years of experience in information technology. Through Specifix, he has developed a business providing IT services, cybersecurity, cloud solutions and technical support to organisations across Gibraltar. His approach to employing local people and supporting their professional development through industry certifications has contributed to the growth of his team.

The judges will be supported by a team of mentors throughout the competition, such as Sustainabuild Ltd director Candice Marsh, giving finalists access to experience across different areas of business development.

SIX BUSINESSES, SIX APPROACHES

The six finalists represent a range of sectors, reflecting the variety of business ideas submitted during the application process.

Yousef Ghabraoui will present GibComply, which is developing technology-supported compliance solutions for the gaming industry.

Jordan Montado will present GibNebula, exploring opportunities in astronomy, education and tourism through stargazing experiences.

Victoria Zduniak Cruz will present John CEO, an AI-powered business support platform designed to help founders and entrepreneurs manage aspects of running their businesses.

Petronela Murgu will present Anchor Gibraltar, bringing her business proposition to the judging panel and wider audience.

Eva Guerini will present Sleep and Longevity, focusing on sleep, wellbeing and programmes supporting healthier living.

Jonathan Pennell will present Zenith Software Engineering, which is developing specialist software solutions for insurance brokers, insurers and managing general agents.

The finalists have progressed through an application and selection process that has included access to experienced mentors. This has given participants the opportunity to discuss their business propositions, consider commercial challenges and prepare for presenting their ideas publicly.

Startup Grind Gibraltar Chapter Director Denise Matthews said: “The value of bringing people together goes well beyond a competition or selecting a winner.”

“Everyone involved has a real commitment to bringing long term value whether they have built businesses, worked with major international organisations and made decisions that carry real commercial responsibility or have an area of expertise that can benefit someone else.”

“For anyone developing a startup in Gibraltar, being able to present an idea to people with that experience, answer their questions and make those connections is an opportunity in itself.”

“We also want the wider community to be part of this. You don't need to be an entrepreneur to support the dreamers. An introduction, a different perspective or simply taking an interest in what someone is building can make a difference. That's what Startup Grind has always encouraged.”

OPEN TO THE COMMUNITY

The Pitch Battle Final is open to business owners, professionals, potential investors and members of the public interested in finding out more about the businesses being developed locally.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the finalists, learn about their businesses and connect with others involved in Gibraltar’s entrepreneurial community.

The event will take place at 5.30pm in the Borealis Room at the Sunborn Yacht Hotel.

Attendance is free, with advance registration available at https://www.startupgrind.com/e/mw6jrt/

The winner of the £5,000 funding prize will be announced at Startup Grind Gibraltar’s end-of-year celebration on Wednesday 2 December, with the prize presented by the Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham.