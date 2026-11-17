Environmental organisations, community groups and individuals have formed an alliance to oppose the construction of the proposed data centre in Gibraltar, with a further protest planned for January 9.

The group, called ‘NO MEGA DATA CENTRE’, brings together the ESG, GONHS and The Nautilus Project, alongside the Gibraltar Federation of Sea Anglers and the Gibraltar Community for Responsible Development.

A number of individuals have also joined the alliance, which formed following the protest on November 7.

In a statement on Tuesday, the group said its objective was to present a united front against the project, which it believes has no place in Gibraltar.

The group urged the public to support its next demonstration on Saturday, January 9, 2027, to show the strength of feeling against the proposed centre.