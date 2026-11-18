The Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority recently delivered its Community Sports Leadership Award programme during the midterm break.

The programme provides participants with the opportunity to develop valuable leadership and life skills through sport, while gaining practical experience in planning and leading sporting sessions, organising competitions and delivering activities for children.

Successful completion of the programme provides one of the minimum qualifications required to apply for a Sports Leader role within the GSLA Summer Sports Programme.

Over the coming months, this group of young leaders will be putting their newly acquired skills into practice by volunteering to support registered sports associations.

“Thanks to everyone involved in this brilliant programme that empowers young people to develop real life skills and give back to the community,” the Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, said.

“We hope to welcome many of them back as Sports Leaders next summer.”