Chief Minister Fabian Picardo outlined his concerns and ambitions for the £1.8b Pelagos data centre project in an interview on Tuesday, adding public outcry has come in a “mismatched chronology” and that the Development and Planning Commission will enable all concerns expressed to be addressed by the developer.

Mr Picardo underscored the strategic importance for Gibraltar of having foothold in the global digital future, highlighting job creation and the estimated £30m recurrent revenue annually that the project could bring.

But Mr Picardo added that he shared concerns over the project’s potential environmental impact raised by the Minister for Environment Dr John Cortes last week during a live debate on GBC’s Viewpoint programme.

During the broadcast, Dr Cortes said he could not support the Pelagos data centre project as it stands, highlighting unresolved concerns about its energy requirements, carbon footprint, noise and potential impact on the marine environment.

Mr Picardo said when the Government backs a project it is “supportive of the principle”, but that it then needs to have detailed information to determine whether it is satisfied “or nudges the project team to go in a different direction”.

“I have concerns about the project and I have ambitions for the project as a Gibraltarian,” Mr Picardo said.

In his view, the data centre project “needs to be shaped” in a way that ensures all of Dr Cortes’ concerns are properly dealt with.

“I have concerns about the nature of the technology that is going to be used,” he said.

“I have concerns to ensure that there is none of the power of the grid to be used.”

For Mr Picardo, the ambitions for the project lay in the “huge capital investment” in Gibraltar, the creation of 100 jobs once completed, recurrent revenue and the “digital foothold” this creates for the future.

“We have been strategically important for many generations simply by dint of our geography,” he said.

“In the digital world, geography matters less. It's important that we remain strategically important in the digital future too.”

“Those are balancing concerns and ambitions which if we can get right, then the project should go ahead, and if we can't get right, then the project should not go ahead.”

“But look, we've had many projects where there have been concerns that have had to be addressed.”

“When you address them and you get them right, those projects go ahead and then you have very useful developments for Gibraltar.”

Mr Picardo said there is no Government funding or Savings Bank lending involved in this project.

Mr Picardo expects the timetable for the project to progress as stated and for construction to begin in January 2027, assuming the developer is able to address the issues raised.

In the meantime, it is expected that the project will be submitted to the DPC.

The DPC process, Mr Picardo said, will give the public their opportunity to be heard by the developer.

“I think there's a cry for information about the data centre and I think it's just that we've had a mismatched chronology,” Mr Picardo said.

“In other words, the chronology of the data centre people putting information out is when they submit everything to their DPC.”

This process will also mean the developer will need to answer the DPC on potential questions regarding noise and pollution.

Mr Picardo said the Government is not going to permit any project that creates an adverse effect on the local environment or agree to water in the surrounding area being heated as a result of the data centre.

“There's no question of boiling water emerging from the data centre or indeed boiling water emerging in such quantities that you'd end up with limpet and dolphin soup,” Mr Picardo said.

“That is, with the very greatest of respect to people, nonsensical. That's not going to happen.”

Regarding possible noise pollution emitted from the data centre, Mr Picardo was confident that the developer could address the DPC and those who represent Waterport Terraces residents to ease concerns.

Government minister Sir Joe Bossano has previously confirmed in Parliament that Pelagos was negotiating with US companies to take up capacity in the data centre.

Mr Picardo confirmed that there have been opportunities from international companies but would not be drawn to name them.

“They are very well-known names that people will be very comfortable seeing in Gibraltar,” he said.

During a parliamentary exchange last summer, Sir Joe said the planned data centre development will only be viable if Gibraltar can import electricity because the Rock cannot generate enough power at a competitive cost, and that an undersea cable linking Gibraltar to Morocco could offer a renewable solution.

Mr Picardo reiterated that Gibraltar’s power station will not be used for the project and said he understands the renewable energy source will be solar energy.

“Instead of Pelagos being a drain on Gibraltar's electricity ability or electricity production capability, Pelagos is going to give us electricity, which means that we produce less from burning fossil fuel,” he said.

He said this would present an environmental gain at no cost to the taxpayer, adding the project would see Gibraltar draw 5% of the electricity sourced through this cable, with the remaining 95% used by Pelagos.

This 5%, Mr Picardo said, is “huge” and would meet “half or more” of Gibraltar’s needs.

He said this extra capacity would address the Rock’s growing power needs, for example providing onshore power for docked cruise ships.

“We need more electricity and if that electricity can be renewable, it means that we're not burning more fossil fuels to create this additional electricity,” he said.

“Otherwise, we're just displacing the production from the diesel engines of the cruise ship to the diesel or gas engines of our power station.”

Mr Picardo said he expects the electricity to be provided to the Government and “not bought”.

The project could generate around £30m in recurrent tax revenue annually for Gibraltar, he said, adding this was the equivalent of the cost of all scholarships for the next decade.

“We need to have a foothold in the digital future of the world. It's not going away,” he said.

“I'm very frightened about AI super intelligence and all of these things too but I also know that we cannot be the only rabbit stuck in headlights in Europe or in the world.”

“The digital future is here. It's coming. Gibraltar cannot opt out.”

He added that on November 30, the Government of Spain will hold a general election and “may not be so friendly anymore” if polls predicting a coalition PP/Vox government prove accurate.

“We need to be ready for anything that comes,” he said.

According to Mr Picardo, although a number of “very large international entities” are interested in taking over the capacity of the data, it is also likely that the Government would seek to have some storage capacity too.

Mr Picardo added too that any insinuation that the Trump family or Donald Trump Jr are involved with the data centre project is “utter crap.”

There was speculation that the US president’s son could be involved in the project following his visit to Gibraltar where he met with Mr Picardo at law firm Hassans last year.

Mr Picardo said he was not a fan of the politics of the US president and there is “no Trump money in this project”.

“There was a meeting in Gibraltar which I attended with the son of the 47th president which had absolutely nothing to do with this,” Mr Picardo said.

“I've already given the details of what that was about but it had nothing to do with this.”

“I would not imagine that the public in Gibraltar would have expected the Chief Minister of Gibraltar not to greet the president the son of a sitting US president but it had nothing to do with this project.”