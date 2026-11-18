Joshua Hassan Gibraltar International Airport will remain closed to air traffic on Wednesday while engineers carry out further safety tests following repairs to communications equipment damaged during Storm Charles, British Forces Gibraltar said late Tuesday.

British Forces Gibraltar said the complexity of the repairs meant further testing was needed to confirm the airfield could operate safely.

Its statement gave no revised reopening time.

“Every effort is being made to re-open the airfield as quickly as possible and we continue to thank passengers, airlines and operators for their patience and understanding,” a spokesperson for British Forces Gibraltar said.

The airport closed at midday on Monday for what was expected to be about 48 hours.

No.6 Convent Place had said on Monday night that it expected the systems to be back in operation by Wednesday morning, in time for that day’s incoming flights.

It said heavy rain had entered a Ministry of Defence building at the top of the Rock, damaging vital communications equipment that supports air traffic services.

Some of the equipment needed specialist cleaning and some had to be replaced.

The closure affected three incoming flights on Tuesday, an easyJet service from Manchester and two British Airways services from London Heathrow.

No.6 advised passengers to follow guidance from their airlines.