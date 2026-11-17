Joshua Hassan Gibraltar International Airport was closed to air traffic for approximately 48 hours from midday on Monday to allow essential repairs to vital communications equipment damaged by recent severe weather.

British Forces Gibraltar said the temporary closure was necessary to allow engineers to carry out urgent repairs to critical infrastructure supporting the aerodrome’s air traffic services.

The works are being undertaken immediately to prevent further deterioration of the equipment.

Engineers will have unrestricted access to the affected infrastructure during the closure, allowing them to complete the repairs safely and efficiently.

The Ministry of Defence, which operates the runway, expects the work to be completed within the planned 48-hour period, with normal operations resuming thereafter.

“The temporary closure is necessary to allow remedial works to be completed safely, and every effort is being made to restore normal operations as quickly as possible,” said a spokesperson for British Forces Gibraltar.

“We recognise the inconvenience this may cause and thank passengers and operators for their patience and understanding.”

Passengers due to fly to or from Gibraltar on Tuesday were urged to follow the advice issued by airlines.

The was some confusion on Sunday and Monday as to when the airport would reopen, with conflicting information that flights on Tuesday might operate as normal.

But No.6 Convent Place confirmed on Monday night that the systems should be back in operation by Wednesday morning, in time for that day’s incoming flights.

“In total it will affect three flights [on Tuesday], easyJet from Manchester and two British Airways flights from London Heathrow,” a spokesperson for No.6 told the Chronicle.

“Passengers should follow the advice given by their airline or contact them for more information.”

No.6 said it was in close contact with the Ministry of Defence as it monitored the situation ready to assist as necessary.

The spokesperson said the difficulties arose following recent heavy rain.

“The MoD have suffered water ingress to one of their buildings located at the top of the Rock which has led to water affecting vital communications equipment,” the spokesperson said.

“This equipment now requires specialist cleaning and in some cases replacement to ensure that flights can continue operating safely.”

The Gibraltar Government said it was “very conscious of the inconvenience” that any form of flight disruptions created for passengers.

It added that although some circumstances were due to the weather and external factors beyond anyone’s control, it was “very disappointing” when any disruption was due to local technical reasons.

“We will continue engaging with our MoD partners to do our best to resolve these when they occur with the view of keeping Gibraltar Airport open and making sure that flying from here continues to be as safe as it always has been,” the spokesperson for No.6 added.