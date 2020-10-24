Stay informed of changes

Sports associations last week sought further information from the local authorities as to how the

new guidelines and restrictions imposed last week to protect from the spread of the Covid-19 virus

would affect their activities.

Whilst by Friday most sports already active had not seen any major impact on their activities

changes where implemented across most sports. Among the key changes is a reduction in numbers

in some cases which might see some sport reducing their sessions. All sports people, especially

among the younger groups are advised to seek information from your relevant associations so that

you can be updated